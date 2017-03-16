Women’s Hockey Tournament Expands into New Facilities March 17, 18, 19, 2017

Women’s Hockey Tournament Expands at New Ice Rink

Local women’s hockey tournament grows in its 11th year thanks to expanded ice facilities

(Bozeman, MT – Bozeman Amateur Hockey Association)

The Bozeman Amateur Hockey Association (BAHA) hosts the 11st annual Get Lucky Cup tournament in Bozeman this weekend, March 17-19. Three additional regional teams have been added to the 2017 tournament line-up. This year ten teams from Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming will compete in the women’s only tournament.

The growth is the result of the recent addition of the Ressler Motors Ice Rink at the Ice Barn. The new indoor ice rink opened its doors to the community in January 2017. Get Lucky Cup games start on Friday night, and will be played on both the Ressler Motors Ice Rink at the Ice Barn and the ice rink in Haynes Pavilion. There are twenty games scheduled, and the tourney is free and open to the public. There will also be a costume contest for the players, food from Bar 3 BBQ, a fundraising raffle, and beer from local breweries.

“This year’s tournament is special because it’s part of an important year for ice recreation in Bozeman,” says tournament co-coordinator Julie Keck. “We started this tournament eleven years ago with the goal to celebrate women’s hockey in Montana. It’s been an honor to be a witness to the growth of women’s hockey in the region, and help it grow right here in Bozeman.” Keck is also Operations Director for BAHA. BAHA manages and maintains both ice rinks and facilities, in additional to managing the ice schedule.

BAHA currently has 100 women, ages 19 to 64, registered in various hockey leagues and programs. Skill levels range from those who had previously never worn ice-skates to former college players. More than 50 of these players will participate on four teams in Get Lucky Cup.

The Get Lucky Cup is one of the seven hockey tournaments held in the expanded indoor ice facilities. The rinks are also home to the Bozeman Figure Skating Club, Bozeman Curling Club, Eagle Mount’s ice skating program, Bozeman Junior A Icedogs, MSU Hockey Club, and Bozeman Senior A Stingers hockey team. In total, the opening of Ressler Motors Ice Rink at the Ice Barn provides roughly 1,400 hours of additional opportunity to get on indoor ice in the 2016-17 season.

“I’m looking forward to this weekend. It is one of my favorite tournaments we organize and host in Bozeman,” says Keck, “it is a fun environment and we get a lot of spectators coming down to watch the games. I mean, who doesn’t like women’s hockey!”

