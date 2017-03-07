The Nature Conservancy, Volunteer Event March 18th & 19th, 2017

The Nature Conservancy is in need of volunteers for March 18th & 19th to cut willows.

Dates: March 18th & 19th

Time: 9am-3pm

Where: Upper Ruby near Alder, MT

Necessities: Waders and/or rubber muck boots, rain gear, warm clothes, gloves, water, snacks, lunch

Description: TNC is looking to plant willows along degraded streambanks and other locations in order to revegetate areas this spring. But, we need to cut willows first! We can only cut willows when they are dormant and due to the early spring we are running out of time. We need all the help we can get to cut willow stakes on March 18th and 19th.

You do not have to commit to both days of volunteer work. Also, be wary of the weather by being prepared with warm clothing.

Everyone will meet at Chicks Bar in Alder (address: 2322 MT-287, Sheridan, MT 59749) then we will carpool to the willow cutting site.

After the volunteer event TNC will provide a variety of snacks.

Please feel free to forward this information to anyone else who may be interested in joining. If you are interested in joining feel free to email me and I will send you specific details on the event location.

taylor.dove@tnc.org

