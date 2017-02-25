Serving Our Veterans walkathon in Shroyer Gym on Sat: Mar 04, 2017 1 pm

Serving Our Veterans One Step at a Time walkathon
Sat: Mar 04, 2017
1:00 pm
The Epsilon chapter of the National Phi Upsilon Omicron honor society is hosting a walkathon to raise awareness and donations for veterans and troops in the Bozeman community. Dedicate 3 hours of your time to honor those that have once served us. Activities include an indoor walk; live music; a red, white, and blue costume contest; children’s face painting; veteran thank-you card making; and a raffle with over 50 chances to win!
All proceeds from admission and donations will go towards veterans services in the Bozeman area. Suggested admission donation is $5.