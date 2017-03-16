Organic Gardening Made Easy, March 21st and 28th, 2017 from 7–8:30pm

Bozeman spring gardening workshops announced

Broken Ground, a Bozeman-based business, is offering spring gardening workshops to Gallatin Valley residents. Its mission is to get more people to grow their own food in their backyards. Upcoming workshops include Organic Gardening Made Easy on two consecutive Tuesdays, March 21st and 28th, from 7–8:30pm, or Saturday, March 25th from 1–4pm.

Growing a Perennial Edible Forest of Food will follow on Tuesday, April 4th from 7–8:30pm, and an Edible Backyards Series is set for three consecutive Wednesdays, April 5th, 12th and 19th from 6:30–8:30pm.

Workshop participants will learn about how to get a garden started, the best veggies for a cold climate garden, garden design, soil-building techniques, as well as additional gardening techniques and strategies. All of these workshops take place in Bozeman, but check the website for venue details. Other workshops on composting, growing tomatoes, and Permaculture design continue into the end of April and the beginning of May. “People are often intimidated by the prospect of growing in a cold climate. I love convincing them that growing food in Montana can be simple, fun and easy,” said Kareen Erbe, owner of Broken Ground.

“Every year, I see interest in my workshops increasing. Many people come to my workshops because there is a real drive to eat healthier, fresher food whose source they can rely on. Growing our own food means we get fresh produce, we spend time outside, and we cut down on our grocery bill. It’s a win-win-win situation.”

All workshops include free handouts and resources, discounts to Planet Natural, ongoing support through monthly gatherings, and access to a private online gardening forum. For more information and to register, go to www.brokengroundpermaculture.com or call (406) 600-7881. •

