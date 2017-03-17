On the Shoulders of Giants at Emerson on March 21, 2017

New Film Screens at the Emerson Cultural Center

“On the Shoulders of Giants” celebrates private land conservation in Montana

The community is invited to a free film event celebrating the legacy of private land conservation across Montana. On The Shoulders of Giants was produced by Bozeman filmmaker and photographer Eric Ian to mark the 40th anniversary of the first conservation easement secured in Montana. This screening is sponsored by Gallatin Valley Land Trust, The Montana Land Reliance, The Nature Conservancy and The Trust for Public Land.

The film does far more than mark an anniversary. It includes interviews with many of the pioneers of private land conservation in Montana such as Hank Goetz, Land Lindbergh, Rock Ringling and Dave Carr. The exquisite cinematography gives viewers a breathtaking overview of conservation projects around the state – from the Blackfoot Valley to the grasslands of eastern Montana. It celebrates the partnerships that, together, have conserved 2.4 million acres of private land in the state.

The film will be accompanied by remarks by filmmaker Eric Ian, who will share his experiences in creating the film, as well as Doug Mitchell, Deputy Director of the Montana Department of Commerce and former Managing Director of The Montana Land Reliance. The Department of Commerce provided significant funding support for the film and Mr. Mitchell will talk about why the department is committed to recognizing and advancing private lands conservation.

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Weaver Room

Emerson Cultural Center

6:00 – 7:30 pm

On the Shoulders of Giants was sponsored by the Montana Association of Land Trusts (MALT).

“We are proud of the monumental conservation achievement that has been made possible by so many hard-working and dedicated people and are happy to shine the light on their work through this beautiful film,” said Glenn Marx, MALT’s Executive Director.

MALT is comprised of 12 non-profit land trusts from around the state. Its mission is to promote and support excellence in private voluntary land conservation in Montana through leadership, collaboration, education and outreach.

The Emerson Cultural Center is located at 111 S Grand Ave in Bozeman. There will be free snacks, along with beer and wine available for purchase.

