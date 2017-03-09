Live From The Divide features Chris Cunningham & Friends-March 31st at 8pm

S.L.A.M. presents Chris Cunningham & Friends at Live From The Divide, Friday, March 31st at 8pm.

Joining Chris for this event is singer/songwriter Joe Knapp with Chelsea Hunt on fiddle and John Sanders on bass. Tom “mando” Murphy will hit the stage for the second set as well. Like the wide-open spaces of his Montana home, Chris finds inspiration in all directions. “I can never predict where a song will come from or what I’ll write about…the one constant seems to be a sense of revelation and hope; even after a struggle or period of despair.” Chris is perhaps best known for being one half of the critically acclaimed acoustic-pop duo Storyhill (signed to Red House Record Label) whose career spans 25 years, 15 albums, countless national tours, and appearances at major folk festivals and premier venues such as Garrison Keiller’s “A Prairie Home Companion” and the APHC Cruise (2015 and 2012). More recently, Chris has turned his attention to producing records for other artists and bands at his studio Basecamp Recording, on top of playing solo shows throughout the region. Chris has also up with other songwriters and players including local Bozeman favorites Tom Murphy, Mike Parsons, and Russell Smith—who all formed around Chris for his February episode of the Emmy award winning “11th & Grant with Eric Funk,” produced by Montana PBS.

Tickets to this evening of great music are $30 and available in-store at Cactus Records in Downtown Bozeman and www.CactusRecords.net. One hundred percent of the evening’s profits will benefit S.L.A.M. These funds will be used for scholarships for community members seeking education in the arts, and spearheading community art installations. Please join in and support a great cause plus some fantastic music! Learn more about S.L.A.M. by visiting www.slamfestivals.org. •

