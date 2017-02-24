Grab a brew & FREE pizza at Bar IX downtown 2–7pm, Monday–Saturday

Grab a brew & FREE pizza at Bar IX downtown

Have you heard? Bar IX is offering FREE pizza sure to warm you up during these chilly pre-spring months—especially when served with your favorite cocktail or draft! During Happy Hour (Monday–Saturday from 2–7pm), those who bring the coupon found on the edge of the print calender (4–5A) in THIS issue of The BoZone will receive a complimentary pizza from the downtown tavern. This brings new joy to the marriage of pizza and beer. A staple of the Downtown Bozeman bar scene, Bar IX also features great food and drink specials throughout the week. Here’s a look at some of what you can expect with a stop at the lively hot spot.

Mentioned above, Happy Hour runs from 2–7pm, Monday–Saturday. Stop in for 2-4-1 drinks, as well as pizzas and appetizers. Come in for bottomless wings every Man Cave Monday—only $10 for all you can possibly eat. Pull up a barstool for Taco Tuesdays. Get two giant tacos with chips and salsa for $10. You Call It Wednesday with an entree of your choice and a draft beer all for only $10. Bar IX’s famous Bucket Night Thursday never misses its thirsty kickoff to the weekend. Order a $10 bucket filled to the brim with your drink of choice, paired with your $10 steak dinner. What better way to usher in the start of the weekend? Take a load off after a long week with Friday Fajitas Night—also only $10.

Saturdays and Sundays both feature a Bottomless Brunch. Start your weekend festivities right with never-ending mimosas, Bloody Marys, and your choice of entree for $20. If that isn’t good enough, Sunday Funday is marked by 2-4-1s all day. So what are you doing this week? Bar IX also has all the major sports packages. Next time you’re looking for a place to watch the big game, you’ll know where to go! Bar IX is open Monday–Friday from 4pm–2am, and Saturday & Sunday from 11am–2am. Check out www.bar-ix.com/ for a complete food menu. Stay in the loop at www.facebook.com/TheBarIX/. •

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr

