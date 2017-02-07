Top

February 15th at 7:30 PM, International Guitar Night at Ellen

February is jam-packed with music, movies, magic and more!

On Wednesday, February 15th at 7:30 PM, International Guitar Night returns once again, bringing together the world’s foremost acoustic guitarists to perform their latest original compositions. Four luminaries present solos, duets, and quartets highlighting these diverse virtuosos. This year, veteran musician Lulo Reinhardt will be joined by three top-notch guitaristsLuca Stricagnoli, Chrystian Dozza, and Debashish Bhattacharya. Tickets are $25.50.
Wine, beer and other refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, will be sold in the lobby beginning one hour prior to all show times. Tickets for all events are available online at theellentheatre.com. For questions or to purchase tickets over the phone, please call The Ellen box office at 406-585-5885.

