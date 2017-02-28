Fairway’s new app puts YOU in charge of your home loan

In January, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation released the FairwayNOW mobile application in an effort to introduce greater ease and efficiency for clients as they take charge of the sometimes daunting home loan process.

FairwayNOW allows users simple and direct access to their loan officer and real estate agent, accurate mortgage calculations for monthly budgeting, a scanning feature for quick and secure transmission of financial documents, a loan progress component, mortgage glossary, up-to-date industry news, and more. With FairwayNOW, clients are able to dictate the pace of their loan application—and can even apply in as little as ten minutes!

Founder and CEO Steve Jacobson says, “Fairway is dedicated to providing speed of service with consistent communication to our clients. We want customers to be able to close when they want, so why not offer a solution that allows them flexibility in closing.”

The FairwayNOW app is available for download now. Follow the link and get started today! https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fairway-now/id911230629?mt=8

Fairway has offices nationwide in more than 300 locations and employs over 4,400 professionals. Bozeman’s office is located at 924 Stoneridge Dr., #2, just off of N. 19th Ave. Call (406) 599-0497 for further information regarding available services.

Whether you’re looking to buy, build, or refinance your home, Fairway’s experienced mortgage professionals are here to help. Offering a variety of loan options, Fairway can help you achieve homeownership with the speed and service you deserve. Plus, Fairway mortgage professionals are dedicated to finding the right loan with great rates, terms, and costs to meet your specific needs.

Financing a home is one of the biggest commitments you will ever make — let Fairway help guide you throughout the entire loan process, from application to closing and beyond. Learn more at www.fairwayindependentmc.com/.

