Dummy Jumpset for Saturday, February 4th, 2017 & Subaru WinterFest at Big Sky Resort

The Dummy Jump returns for its 14th annual event! Build a dummy, launch a dummy, crash a dummy, and enjoy belly laughing fun at this year’s event, set for Saturday, February 4th. This event features $500 in prizes and registration is FREE!

Participants build a dummy to be launched off a ski jump, high into the air, and crowds witness the carnage of the landing. An awards ceremony will follow the main event. Teams are encouraged to design, build, and modify a dummy competitor that will ski in a straight line and launch off a ski jump to their demise. Contestants must design their dummies with modesty in mind for the younger audience in attendance, and leave no trace. Successful dummies have balance, low center of gravity, and straight long skis. The better a dummy self-destructs on impact, the better chance of winning. Please see the online rules. Dummies will be judged and awarded on creativity, amplitude, structure, and destruction on impact. Each dummy receives one run as they are individually shoved out of the starting gate toward a large jump with a dismount onto a flat landing zone to get closest to the bull’s eye.

Subaru WinterFest comes to Big Sky Resort, Saturday and Sunday, February 18th and 19th. Subaru believes in embracing winter adventure because their passion for the outdoors doesn’t hibernate. That’s why Subaru WinterFest was created, a one-of-a-kind mountain destination and lifestyle tour where skiers and snowboarders can come together and share their passion for all things winter. Resort guests can enjoy live music, s’mores, craft coffee, daily giveaways, free gear demos and more! Plus, plan to meet adventurous Subaru owners and learn how you can support Avalanche Rescue Dogs. Call it après, call it hanging out…they’re calling all winter warriors to experience Subaru WinterFest at Big Sky Resort before winter calls it quits!

Established in 1973, Big Sky Resort is the “Biggest Skiing in America” with 5,800 acres offering an average of two acres per skier and 4,350 vertical drop. Visit www.bigskyresort.com/ to register for the Dummy Jump or for more information about these and other upcoming events. Get your season passes and Sky Cards while you’re at it! •

