Children’s Museum reopens with celebration day of festivities on 1-28-17

The Children’s Museum of Bozeman (CMB) will host a Reopening House Party! on Saturday, January 28th from 11am–4pm in celebration of its freshly restored space. On November 21st, construction work in another part of the building accidentally triggered the CMB fire suppression system, damaging the interior and halting operations. The staff has been working non-stop to restore its building so they can again open their doors to your kids and family.

The celebratory House Party will feature free admission to the museum and 10% off memberships all day long, hands-on science activities, 3D printing in the STEAMlab, a prize drawing at noon, hot chocolate, and popcorn! So come out and support the new and improved Children’s Museum of Bozeman! Stay updated on current events, sign up for programs, get a complete schedule and more by visiting www.cmbozeman.org/, or call (406) 522-9087. The Children’s Museum of Bozeman is where families learn, play, and grow together. •

