Bozeman-based singer-songwriter Mathias has been playing music under the big sky of Montana for nearly two decades now. With powerful vocals and a percussive guitar style, he is known for his dynamic live performances. In 2010 Mathias headed into the studio with Emmy Award-winning producer Jeremiah Slovarp to record his debut album, Walk Alone, which was released later that year. The following year he spent several months performing almost nightly for international audiences on the popular resort island of Koh Tao in Thailand. Mathias began 2013 with a return to Southeast Asia, this time playing in locales from Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur to Singapore and Jakarta. This winter he has gone for yet another tropical change of scenery, heading south to play sunset gigs in the Florida Keys. Mathias plans to return to the mountains of Montana in the summer of 2014 with further international touring in the works.

