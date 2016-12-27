EDWARD HOWE – fiddle + and sound

JAMIE OSHIMA – guitar+

The most loveable band on the block. Barefoot has an energetic take on traditional folk and contemporary pop & electronica. Fired by improv and original compositions with long tap roots in New England and Acadien tunes, both Ed and Jamie hail from Whitefield, a small farming community in Midcoast Maine.

Ed was half of Perpetual e-Motion, who rocked Wintergreen in 2013. We’re pleased to have him back as part of another power duo! Jamie lends his talent, enthusiasm, innovation and creativity as the other foot. A homeschooling high schooler, Jamie is currently touring with Ed, but don’t let the young age fool you. Ed feels immensely privileged to be making music with such an amazing individual. Blending in pop, beat boxing, Quebecois style foot percussion, and a multitude of instruments — these two guys are new and fresh!

Sample Barefoot at: https://youtu.be/X0-0jweRkcw and find out more: http://sopaudio.com/musician

