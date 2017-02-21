ArtRAGEous! Tuesday, February 28th, 2017 to Bozeman Ellen theatre

2017 Magic, movies & multimedia art at Ellen Theatre

The historic Ellen Theatre has the stage and classic big screen entertainment you’re looking for in the upcoming weeks! Here’s a look at what’s happening downtown.

America’s Got Talent finalist Derek Hughes transforms The Ellen stage for two magical performances on Saturday, February 25th. If you enjoyed Mac King last February, you’ll LOVE this guy! Hughes has been performing magic since the age of ten. He’s created original deception for several programs including The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, but his all-time favorite pastime is performing live! Currently, Hughes is a regular at The Magic Castle in Hollywood, where he was nominated for “Parlour Magician of the Year.” Hughes will dazzle with a matinee at 4pm, followed by an evening show at 7:30pm. Admission is $19.75 and $9.50 for youth 17 and under.

Time to get ArtRAGEous! Tuesday, February 28th brings this incredibly unique show to Bozeman. ArtRAGEous is a LIVE interactive art and music experience. ESPN raves this production is “absolutely awesome!” and CBS insists everyone “go see this show!” A spectator cannot imagine the number of artistic expressions contained on a single stage until one experiences the spectacle of ArtRAGEous. This performance has been known to shock audience members with its colorful, dynamic, and fast-paced display. Despite being a multimedia art show, its creators consider ArtRAGEous to be a new business of pop art. Combining lively music and vibrant imagery, this is a one-of-a-kind creation that is not to be missed! Tickets are $28.50, or $17.50 for youth 17 and under, with premium seating available for $34.50. The creativity begins at 7:30pm.

The next FREE Family Movie is set for Sunday, March 5th when Monsters, Inc. lights up the big screen at 2pm. In the animated family favorite, monsters go into the human world every night to scare children so badly they scream—these screams are used to power their city. The children are toxic to the monsters, but after a child accidentally follows a monster back home, it becomes clear that something is amiss in their world. No ticket is needed. Just show up and seating is first come, first served.

Wine, beer, and other refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, will be sold in the lobby beginning one hour prior to all show times. For questions about these events, ticketing information, or other inquiries, visit www.theellentheatre.com/ or call The Ellen box office at (406) 585-5885. •

