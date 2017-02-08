2-11-17 FREE Bozeman Symphony FAMILY CONCERTS at Willson Auditorium

Saturday, February 11th, the Bozeman Symphony, conducted by Matthew Savery, will perform two FREE FAMILY CONCERTS at Willson Auditorium.

There’ll be fun for the whole family as we romp through a dazzling array of orchestral selections in this kid-friendly, fun-filled, 50 minutes of music. With a hilarious script featuring actors, gags, and special effects, you and your family will enjoy plenty of laughs while discovering the wonderment of symphonic music. Join us for the return of Supermaestro as he and the Bozeman Symphony battle with the evil, music-hating Stifflemeister from the planet Mutonium. Will Supermaestro save the day, or will Stifflemeister silence music forever? G-Rated: for Guaranteed Fun!

Exciting February events with the Bozeman Symphony!

Saturday February 4th and Sunday, February 5th, the Bozeman Symphony Chamber Orchestra presents Signs of Life. Featuring the intimacy and richness of the chamber orchestra and a beautiful program of diverse musical gems, each performance begins with Russell Peck’s playful work for stings-Signs of Life II-guaranteed to awaken your senses with an exuberant frolic. Next, no one could write for woodwinds better than Mozart. His most cherished serenade in E-flat major, and the superb wind section of the BSO, will warm your heart. Gluck provides a brief interlude from Orfeo and Euridice, and the chamber orchestra will conclude with a work that was originally written to help solve a labor dispute (thanks to some unique creativity, and visual effects), Haydn’s famous Farewell Symphony.

Saturday, February 4th, 7:30 PM

Sunday, February 5th, 2:30 PM

Willson Auditorium – 404 West Main Street, Downtown Bozeman

Tickets $27 and up/adult, $22/Student

Visit bozemansymphony.org to purchase tickets

Saturday, February 11th, the Bozeman Symphony, conducted by Matthew Savery, will perform two FREE FAMILY CONCERTS at Willson Auditorium. There’ll be fun for the whole family as we romp through a dazzling array of orchestral selections in this kid-friendly, fun-filled, 50 minutes of music. With a hilarious script featuring actors, gags, and special effects, you and your family will enjoy plenty of laughs while discovering the wonderment of symphonic music. Join us for the return of Supermaestro as he and the Bozeman Symphony battle with the evil, music-hating Stifflemeister from the planet Mutonium. Will Supermaestro save the day, or will Stifflemeister silence music forever? G-Rated: for Guaranteed Fun!

Saturday, February 11th, 10:30 AM & 1:00 PM

Willson Auditorium – 404 West Main Street, Downtown Bozeman

To guarantee seating, reserve tickets in advance.

VISIT BOZEMANSYMPHONY.ORG to claim your FREE TICKETS!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr

