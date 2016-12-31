Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience NEW years eve 2016

Sat: Dec 31, 2016

10:00 pm

Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

NEW YEARS EVE

Doors at 9. Music at 10.

ALL AGES

$30 in advance, $35 at the door.

Tickets available at Cactus Records and online at cactusrecords.net !

The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience formed in 1995 to perform the most accurate and captivating Led Zeppelin live show since the real thing. For Zoso, it’s much more than just being a tribute. It’s about touching a golden era in music. Zoso embodies Page, Plant, Bonham and Jones in their spirit, tightly wound talent and authenticity.

As one of the longest tenured Zeppelin tributes, Zoso’s 2400 live shows around the world, including a slot at Bonnaroo in 2003, have established them as the most traveled and successful band in the market. Each band member’s mastery of authentic vintage instruments coupled with spot on vocals, guitar, bass, drums, and keyboards, their compelling stage persona and distinct Led Zeppelin sound, with astounding visual imagery recreates the music, magic, and mystery of a Zeppelin concert. Their passion, musical ability, showmanship and precise attention to detail earned them critical acclaim, name recognition and a loyal national following.

