Yellowstone Gateway Museum and Employers of Park County Launches the Workplace Friendly Competition

Livingston: The Yellowstone Gateway Museum is partnering with the City of Livingston, Park County, Livingston Health Care, and Printing for Less for a new community engagement project: the Workplace Friendly Competition, a contest held from January through April 2017. Contest winners are awarded with a party and a trophy, as well as knowing they did their part helping people learn about the history of this area.

Museum staff, looking for creative outreach ideas, devised a competition between large employers of the county that will be a great way to help spread the word about this amazing community resource. City of Livingston employees are competing with Park County employees and Livingston Health Care employees are competing with Printing for Less employees.

Employees can bring family, neighbors, groups, etc. to the museum with them. Employees simply tell the museum attendant where they work so that their employer can be credited for the number of people they bring to the museum. Employees can return to the museum as often as they desire, bringing new visitors with them each time. (Joining the museum will make bringing people to the museum even more affordable.)

The museum curates permanent and temporary exhibits that are interactive, engaging, and fun for all ages. There’s always something new for young and old to explore. In the past year, museum staff and volunteers have curated three new exhibits: From Wilsall to Wonderland: Trails, Rails, and Roads; 1916: 100 Years Ago in Park County; The Art of Tom L. Roberts, and Communication: A Changing Conversation. Museum visitors who are ten years old and older may also earn a special sticker when they participate in the new History Quest activity.

At the end of the contest period, April 30, winners will be announced during a celebratory party at the museum. Promoters of the contest will be invited as well as the top employee from each group—the individual who brought the most people to the museum during the workplace competition. In addition, the two winning workplaces will be awarded with a traveling trophy that can be earned back next winter.

If you are employed by any of these four groups, please contact the following individuals, who are helping promote the contest: Maggie Tarr, City of Livingston Recreation Manager; Emily Post, Public Communications Administrator or Jill Ouellette, Human Resources Analyst; Jocelyn Stott, Marketing and Communications Manager, Livingston Health Center; and Jennifer Carroll, Human Resources Specialist, Printing for Less. You may also contact Karen Reinhart at the museum, 222-4184, or email, kreinhart@parkcounty.org .

The museum, located at 118 W. Chinook, is open Thursday-Saturday, 10-5, during winter. There is a small admission fee for anyone over 12 years old; youth 11 years old and under are free. Student groups of all ages are free. People with up-to-date memberships are also admitted free of charge. Please visit the museum’s website, www.yellowstonegatewaymuseum.org , or our Facebook page for more information.

