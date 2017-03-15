Top

Their name says it all. Truck drivin’, heart breakin’, honky-tonkin’ dance band www.Twang has been offering up real country music to their fans since 1998. No smarmy, plastic hat wearing, Nashville pop from these guys. Classic country and seamless Twang originals set this band apart from all others in the western U.S.

Featuring the combined talents of bass player and vocalist Russ Olsen, drummer Mike Gillan, fiddle and stand up steel guitar player Mike Parsons, lead guitarist and songwriter Marcus Engstrom, and rhythm guitar player/songwriter Buck Buchanan. These guys take no prisoners, and leave nothing but happy dancers in their wake. Don’t miss a chance to take in one of their real deal, “premium country music” shows. You won’t be sorry. Follow the band at www.twang.org, or on Facebook.

