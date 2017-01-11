Wonderlust lifelong learning courses now open for registration

Non-credit enrichment courses are now open for enrollment through Wonderlust, a lifelong learning organization affiliated with Montana State University’s Extended University.

Wonderlust offers classes, forums, book clubs and workshops for the intellectually curious.

Semester courses typically are offered once a week, for four to six weeks, and cover topics including history, music, science, art and religion.

All courses are open to the public. Wonderlust members receive course discounts and free entry to side trips, which are single lectures. This semester’s side trips cover topics including the Marshall Islands, contemporary theater and Wallace Stegner. Wonderlust also offers a writing workshop, book discussion groups and other special events, as well as a free lecture series at the Belgrade Library.

For more information or to enroll, visit http://montanawonderlust.org or contact the MSU Office of Continuing Education at (406) 994-6683.

Course catalogs are available in 200 Culbertson Hall or 128 Barnard Hall (the former EPS building) at MSU. All course descriptions are also online.

