Winter Wildlands Alliance Backcountry Film Festival on January 18th at the Emerson

BACKCOUNTRY FILM FESTIVAL RETURNS TO BOZEMAN

Celebrating the winter human-powered experience

The 12th Annual Winter Wildlands Alliance Backcountry Film Festival will show in Bozeman on Wednesday January 18th at the Emerson Center for the Arts & Culture. The screening is hosted by the Montana Backcountry Alliance with proceeds benefiting access to human powered winter recreation.

Montana Backcountry Alliance (MBA) was created in 2005 to provide a unified voice for an otherwise loose and solitary band of backcountry skiers and riders. Its founders and supporters are powder driven and human powered. Montana Backcountry Alliance works to protect, expand and enhance non-motorized backcountry winter recreation areas. The organization is made up of volunteers who strive to build a community of traditional, human-powered winter recreationists while preserving Montana’s quiet winter wild lands. Montana Backcountry Alliance is a partner group of the nationally focused, Winter Wildlands Alliance.

The Backcountry Film Festival is produced each year by Winter Wildlands Alliance as a celebration of the human-powered experience and a gathering place for the backcountry snowsports community. Winter Wildlands Alliance is a nonprofit organization working at the national level to inspire and educate the backcountry community to protect and care for their winter landscapes. Funds raised at each screening stay in the local community to support human-powered recreation and conservation efforts, winter education and avalanche/safety programs and to raise awareness of winter management issues.

The 2016-2017 Backcountry Film Festival will tour more than 100 cities from mid-November to late March. Immerse yourself in a night of films that capture the spirit of winter. Adventure, environment, youth outdoors, ski culture- you’ll find it all in this award winning lineup. Drinks and raffle tickets will be available at this night of winter revelry.

For complete festival lineup and film program visit backcountryfilmfestival.org

Doors open 6:00pm, Films begin 7:00pm

Admission $10

Tickets are available at the door or online at brownpapertickets.com

The Backcountry Film Festival is proudly sponsored by local businesses: Community Food Co-op, Owenhouse Cycling and Sensible Alternatives.

