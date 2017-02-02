WIN with Bridger Bowl’s Community Event Series on February 4th, 2017 at 9:30 am

It’s back! Bridger Bowl will host its annual King and Queen of the Ridge Hike & Ski Ride-a-thon on Saturday, February 4th from 9:30am–2:30pm.

Collect pledges for one, two, or the most ridge hikes in the five hours. Money raised during this fundraising event helps support avalanche education in Southwest Montana—100% of the proceeds go to the Friends of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center. $132,050 has been raised since 2003! This event is for skiers and snowboarders of all ages and costs $15 for all competitors. Pre-registration is required by noon on Friday, February 3rd with no race day registrations accepted. If under the age of 18, signature of a parent or legal guardian is required. All competitors must arrive by 8am for a mandatory meeting in the Jim Bridger Lodge. Valid season pass or lift ticket required for competitors. Half day lift rate for competitors will be available for pick-up at competitor’s meeting. The award ceremony will take place at 4pm in Jim Bridger Lodge. Medals will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers in each age group. Fantastic door prizes. Skavocado will provide live music alongside beer promo by Big Sky Brewing.

The Bridger Gully Freeride is set for Saturday, February 18th beginning at 10:30am. This is a judged freeriding event off Bridger’s Ridge. Participants have one run judged on a scale of 1 (lowest) to 10 (highest) on the following criteria: degree of difficulty/line, control, fluidity, form/technique, aggressiveness/attack, and completion of run in three minutes or less. Inverted aerial maneuvers are prohibited and will result in disqualification. This event is for skiers and snowboarders 16+ and costs $40 for all competitors. Pre-registration is required by noon on Friday, February 17th with no race day registrations accepted. If under the age of 18, signature of a parent or legal guardian is required. All competitors must arrive by 8am for a mandatory meeting in the Jim Bridger Lodge. Valid season pass or lift ticket required for competitors. Half day lift rate for competitors will be available for pick-up at competitor’s meeting. The award ceremony will take place at 4pm in Jim Bridger Lodge. Cash Prizes and medals to top three male and female finishers. Fantastic door prizes. Bridger Creek Boys will provide live music alongside beer promo by Boston Brewing.

Just announced! Mountain Dew, Courtyard Mariott Oahu NorthShore Resort, and Bridger Bowl have teamed up on this season’s Grand Prize Drawing—a trip to Hawaii! Participate in Bridger Bowl’s Community Event Series (CES) and automatically be entered for a chance to win a four day, four night vacation with airfare and excursions for two adults. With each CES event entry during the 2016/17 season, a participant increases their chance to win. The drawing will be held March 19th (must be present to win). For further details or to register for these and other events, visit www.bridgerbowl.com/. •

