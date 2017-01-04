Wild and Scenic Film Festival comes to Bozeman on February 8, at 6 PM

Natural Resources Defense Council, Sierra Club, and Gallatin Wildlife Association are excited to host the Wild & Scenic Film Festival at the Emerson Theater in Bozeman on Wednesday, February 8, at 6 PM. The festival features environmental and adventure films that illustrate the Earth’s beauty, the challenges facing our planet, and the work communities, groups and individuals are doing to protect the places and wildlife we love.

Doors open at 5 PM. We will have information tables and representatives of the local conservation groups there to give information and discuss issues. There will be free coffee, beer, and snacks. The event is free, so please come and feel free to invite all those who are interested. We also have some great raffle prizes from local businesses! All proceeds from the raffle go to benefit Gallatin Wildlife Association, an organization that promotes restoration, maintenance and perpetuation of wildlife and their habitat. We hope to see you February 8th at the Emerson!

