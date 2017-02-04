Wednesday, February 15th, International Guitar Night at Ellen

The Ellen Theatre in Downtown Bozeman is not only your source for some of the area’s best film and stage performances. It also houses some great musical acts—both local and those coming through through town. Here’s a look at what’s coming up. Bandleader Stefan Stern is the glue of Lester Rocks, and he’s bringing his unique sound to The Ellen Theatre on Saturday, February 4th at 7:30pm.

Tickets to this show are $15.50. Playing Stern’s original compositions, the group blends genres to create a one-of-a-kind rock show, filled with humor and a passion for music. Stern, who plays piano and sings lead vocals, is backed by Krista Barnett and Jeni Fleming on vocals, Adam Greenberg on drums, and Jake Fleming on bass. Named “Band of the Year” by the International Bluegrass Music Association, the Nashville based group The Barefoot Movement visits The Ellen the following weekend on Saturday, February 11th. Heralded as heartfelt, energetic, and down home, this group offers a collection of music, from emotional ballads to rip-roaring barn burners—something for everyone! The tunes kick off at 7:30pm. All seats are $18.50.

On Wednesday, February 15th, International Guitar Night returns once again, bringing together the world’s foremost acoustic guitarists to perform their latest original compositions. Four luminaries present solos, duets, and quartets highlighting these diverse virtuosos. This year, veteran musician Lulo Reinhardt will be joined by three top-notch guitarists: Luca Stricagnoli, Chrystian Dozza, and Debashish Bhattacharya. The music begins at 7:30pm. Tickets are $25.50.

“If you’re lucky enough to be Irish…You’re lucky enough!” Embracing this adage, The Ellen Theatre welcomes famed folk group The Irish Rovers, Thursday, February 16th. Now celebrating their 50th anniversary, The Irish Rovers have charmed audiences around the world for decades. Global TV calls them, “Superb musicians, fine vocalists, and masterful storytellers.” Whether it’s your first experience with their music, or you fell in love with The Unicorn Song years ago, The Irish Rovers are sure to entertain those of all ages! Tickets are $28, or $36 for premium seating. Wine, beer, and other refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, will be sold in the lobby beginning one hour prior to all show times. For questions about these events, ticketing information, or other inquiries, visit www.theellentheatre.com/ or call The Ellen box office at (406) 585-5885. •

