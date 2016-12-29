Warm Up with Country and Ballroom Dancing at The MAC

Come in from the wintry weather and start the new year on the dance floor! This winter, Dance Kinexion and the Montana Movement Arts Center are offering professional dance classes and private lessons in Country, Ballroom, Swing and more, and fun weekend dance events. Join Bozeman’s thriving social dance community or learn to dance with your significant other for date nights, weddings or at local bars.Whether you’re just getting started in dance or looking to dust off your dance shoes, group or private lessons are the best way to grow your confidence. learn new moves and meet other fun-loving dance enthusiasts.

The unique Country or Ballroom Dance Bootcamp social dance series enables anyone to learn essentials of body movement, partnering, rhythm and turns in just a few hours! Learn to twirl with a partner in popular styles such as the upbeat and most popular country styles of Country Two-Step, Country Swing (Jitterbug), or the super-versatile East Coast Swing, or classic ballroom styles such as Foxtrot and Rumba for jazzy or romantic dancing. In addition to weeknight bootcamps, new 3-hour weekend workshops will be offered on Saturday afternoons throughout the winter.

A special Triple Step (country polka) course on Monday evenings beginning January 16th focuses on this versatile style for those faster country, bluegrass and rock tunes, and works surprisingly well for many slower songs, too!

Intermediate/advanced series on Tuesdays this fall features Night Club Two-Step, a flowing dance for slower popular and country love songs just in time for Valentine’s Day, and Blues Fusion, a unique mix of classic and modern blues infused with influences from other dance styles such as tango, swing, foxtrot and night-club.

Newly featured this winter is a new drop-in Ballroom and Swing Line Dancing class where you learn actual dance steps in a line dance format. Check website for dates and times.

Most classes are 3-4 weeks or intensive workshops offered throughout the year. In every class, you’ll learn fast and have a blast discovering the joy of dancing with a partner to your favorite music styles and how to adapt it to different venues. The cost for most courses is $30-40 per person, with student discounts available. A partner is not required for most classes.

If your schedule is unpredictable, custom private classes are available for couples, groups, wedding parties, families or individuals starting at only $20 per person. Find a time that works for you and like-minded friends and let your inner dancers shine!

Drop-in classes are also available monthly with Bozeman Swing’s popular swing dance at 7:00pm the second Saturday of the month . Weekly options include latin dancing with Sizzling Salsa Wednesday evenings at 8:00 pm, the smooth and sophisticated West Coast Swing alternating Thursdays at 7:00pm, and Argentine Tango with Bozeman Tango Tuesdays at 8:00pm. Admissions ranges from $5-$10 per class/dance with open dancing following.

For more info on class schedules and locations, visit www.themacmontana.com or www.DanceKinexion.com or contact Kerie at 406-578-0298. The MAC is located at the corner of W. Kagy and S. 22nd Ave. and is also available to the community for venue and studio rentals for movement classes and well as any type of workshops, parties, meetings and receptions.

