Voting for BoZone’s “Best of Bozeman” 2017 begins March 15th!

It’s back! Beginning March 15th, the polls will open for the 16th Annual Best of Bozeman. A friendly local competition, Best of Bozeman is the original celebration of everything we love about our town and all it has to offer. Though The BoZone sponsors this survey every year, it is all of YOU who champion the winners of each category. Nearly two thousand Bozemanites of all ages had their say in last year’s results, crowning a few area establishments with first-time prizes and others with multiple awards. NEW: The voting window will be extended in 2017, giving residents an entire month (March 15th – April 15th) to log on and enter their picks.

This year’s voting will consist of a multiple choice format, displaying area favorites from previous surveys and the option to add a choice not listed. Based on overwhelming response to last year’s “What categories would you like to see added next year?” field, the online ballot will see new and revised categories for 2017. While there are many categories to represent all our area’s vast best-ness, voters can decide the winners of as many or as few titles as they please. Some of the new categories for 2017 will include: Best Indian Food, Best Coffee Hut, Best Donuts/Pastries, Best Distillery, Best Theatre, Best Golf Course, Best Pet Services, Best Eco-Friendly Products, Best Local TV categories, and a few more surprises! Winners of these and all categories will be announced in the May 1st issue of The BoZone. It’s up to each and every one of you to acknowledge your Best of the Best.

This is the time to take a few moments to give recognition to your favorite food and beverage hotspots, service industries, live entertainment, small businesses, nonprofits, other local destinations, and so much more. It’s been a whole year since the last contest and a lot has changed here in our little corner of the 406. With so many new businesses, organizations, and activities, who will win the top prizes this year? A complete list of ‘16 champs is available now at www.thebestofbozeman.com/. Check them out in consideration of who’ll be your champs in the Best of Bozeman 2017! •

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr

