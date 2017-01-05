Vibe Quartet will bring their talents to Bridger on January 11th. The jazz and funk improv quartet featuring Haley Ford, Tyler Schultz, and Weston Lewis is a favorite in the greater Bozeman area and should not be missed!

The brewery will host singer/songwriter Shaun Ray on January 18th. Originally from the South, you can hear Shaun’s southern drawl matched with the heart and soul of Motown. Influenced from various music types, it’s hard to pin him down to just one genre. Check him out—you won’t be disappointed.

Bridger’s {Pints with Purpose} helps the Brewery stand out from all the rest by supporting a local nonprofit each Monday. During these fun and charitable evenings, $1 of every pint sold between the hours of 5pm and 8pm will be donated to the featured organization.

Proceeds from January 2nd will benefit Gallatin/Big Sky Weed Committee. The mission of the Gallatin/Big Sky Weed Committee is to protect natural resources in the Gallatin River Watershed, including the Big Sky area, by promoting the management of invasive exotic plant species (noxious weeds) through integrated pest management. Learn more at www.bigskyweeds.org/.

Money raised on January 9th will benefit Bozeman Actors Theatre. Their mission is to offer professional quality, thought-provoking, and adventurous live theater, via a mix of contemporary and classical productions for Bozeman and Southwestern Montana. As an acting company, BAT strives to connect artists and audiences through intimate, engaging, and provocative productions. As its organization continues to grow and mature, BAT also aims to connect more closely with the local community, in particular, finding ways to partner with other area nonprofits. Learn more at www.bozemanactorstheatre.org/.

Support project HER: Help. Educate. Rise. on January 16th. HER is a growing movement to fund girls’ education and empower communities in Central Asia, providing educational opportunities, especially for girls, in poor, high-conflict areas of rural Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Pakistan. Learn more at www.centralasiainstitute.org/.

Bridger Brewing, located on 1609 South 11th Avenue in Bozeman in the Town and Country complex, provides the Bozeman community with unique hand-crafted brews, fresh artisan-style pizzas, and more. Locally owned, family-friendly, and Bobcat proud, Bridger Brewing is located just across from campus and Bobcat athletic facilities. To learn more about upcoming events, visit www.bridgerbrewing.com/ or call (406) 587-2124. Hours are 11:30am–9pm daily. •

