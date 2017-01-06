New Year, new stage entertainment! Verge Theater continues its lively season of hilarious antics with some great shows and performances! Here’s a look at what’s happening this month.

Tales from The Verge: Resolutions is set for Thursday–Saturday, January 12th–14th at 8pm each evening. Resolutions will feature a collection of Bozeman actors, playwrights, comedians, and authors, recounting true stories from their lives in front of an audience. Touching, funny, embarrassing, exciting, thought-provoking, and entirely true. Host Ryan Cassavaugh will explore the evening’s theme of “Resolutions” in a series of short stories they never intended to tell in public.

Join in Thursday–Saturday, January 12th–14th at 8pm each evening to start out the New Year with some amazing stories told by amazing community members! Reservations are $14.

Recover from your weekend with Improv Comedy! Join us as Verge offers up a Monday Night sacrifice of the most daring, death defying type of live theater there is: Improv! They call it Improv on the Verge! Improv Monday Nights feature The Bozeman Improverts who will beguile you with their laser-like wits, sharp tongues, and obnoxiously large heads.

These masterful, main stage players improvise sketches built around audience suggestions, play improv games similar to those you see on Who’s Line Is It Anyway, and perform long form improv that is basically making up short plays on the spot. You have to experience this to believe it! It’s a mere $7 to get in and laugh like hell at this team of S.W.A.T.-trained Improv Players. (S.W.A.T. = SouthWest Alternative Theater). Upcoming shows are on January 16th and 30th with all shows beginning at 7pm.

The Verge has announced its 6th Annual All Original Comedy Revue! Directed by Erin Roberg in the style of SNL, Second City, and The Groundlings, these Verge kooks fine tune the funny towards all things laughable to create an all original sketch comedy show written by the cast. This year, the actors are working with the theme of “Alternative Realities” (because who in their right mind wants to take part in our present reality) and “Dystopian Dreamscapes” (because it seems like we should be prepared), so come and laugh yourself into a new year!

Saturday Night Live is for nonagenarians (that’s people in their 90s) and Second City is for Midwesterners. The Verge’s All Original Comedy Revue is for YOU! Make a good decision and come on out for some post-Holiday Season laughter. The 6th Annual, All Original Comedy Revue runs on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, January 27th–February 11th. All tickets are $14.

Finally, acting and improv classes for kids, teens, and adults begin this month. Verge Theater offers a class for everyone in January! Short descriptions of the classes are below, but you can find all necessary info at www.vergetheater.com/education/.

Kids:

Kids in grades K-5 can take either the Comedy Improv class or Musical Theater Class—or both! Learn to be that Broadway Star you know you are, and/or crack up your friends with your amazing Improv skills!

Teens in grades 6–8:

This inspiring and exciting after school program is the perfect place for your creative teen. Teens will take part in a full production of A Little Shade of Noir, a fabulously funny and high flying take on film noir. From auditions to rehearsals to staging to costumes to SHOWTIME, teens will be introduced to all that is stagecraft over a 5-week period!

Drop-In Improv for Teens in grades 6–12:

Verge’s resident entertainment expert, Jessie Sherman, will lead the teens through fun and inspiring improv exercises and games. No experience necessary, just show up for a session and raise your comfort level on stage in an inclusive and creative environment!

Writing Workshop for Teens in grades 9–12:

Verge will offer Teen Playwriting Workshops guided by Greg Owens this winter and spring session. The workshops will allow teens to write, revise, and produce a staged reading of an original short play, developed through weekly feedback sessions with other writers. No experience necessary. The sessions will run 6 weeks and end in a performed staged reading of the plays written. Greg Owens is a teacher, youth mentor, and published playwright who lives in Bozeman.

Adults:

Verge is offering classes in both Improv and Acting this winter! Improv curriculum is based on long-form improv principles, which include learning the basics of improv and improvisational scene work. Verge classes give a solid foundation in the principles of acceptance, listening, and creative collaboration. The 5-Level curriculum is designed to help build confidence in public speaking, thinking on your toes, and having fun on stage in a supportive environment.

Jayne Maginot is no stranger to the stage, so let her help you become the actor you always wanted to be by joining in for these adult acting classes! Jayne is offering two classes that can be taken individually or simultaneously: Know Thyself will teach you how your unique brilliance adds to the realness of any character you embody. Test Thy Character will help you stretch beyond your current abilities and perceived limitations to reach your next acting goal.

For more information about any Verge classes or shows and to purchase tickets, please visit www.vergetheater.com/. Reservations can be made online or in person at Cactus Records in Downtown Bozeman. Verge Theater is located at 2304 N. 7th Ave., across from Murdoch’s, at the extremely hilarious North end of Bozeman.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr

