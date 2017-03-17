Trekkie ‘First Contact Party’ benefits Reach Inc. on April 1, 2017

Please join Reach Inc. for the 3rd annual First Contact Party on Saturday, April 1st at 6pm. This year’s event will once again be held at the Holiday Inn in Bozeman, and will feature a costume contest, ship building contest, hand-crafted costume awards, and a trivia contest. As always, proceeds will benefit the people served by Reach Inc.

Tickets are available now through www.reachinc.org/ and the Reach Inc. Work Center, 322 Gallatin Park Dr., Monday through Friday from 8am–5pm, or through a committee member.

To sponsor this event, volunteer, or share brilliant ideas, please contact Dee Metrick at dee@reachinc.org or (406) 587-1271. For more information, please visit the event website, www.bozemanfirstcontact.org/.

Reach Inc. is a local, private, nonprofit organization that’s been providing services to adults with developmental disabilities since 1974. Their mission is to empower the people they serve to attain their individual goals and aspirations. For more than 42 years, Reach Inc. has grown to serve upwards of 100 clients. They support people 18 years or older who are diagnosed with an intellectual disability by providing residential, vocational, and transportation services. With its vocational Work Center, six full-service residential facilities, and a growing fleet of vehicles, Reach provides substantial community support for adults with developmental disabilities. •

