Travis Yost bio 2017 a musician, engineer and producer

Travis Yost. Travis aka “Love is a Dog from Nebraska” is a musician, engineer and producer from Missoula, Montana. He has performed all over the west, solo and also with Tom Catmull, Stellarondo, and NextDoorPrisonHotel. Travis was a recent guest musician on Eric Funk’s 11th and Grant show on Montana PBS, played at the Red Ants Pants Festival, and has shared the stage with James McMurtry, Alejandro Escovedo, The Decemberists, The Lumineers, Jason Spooner, Martin Sexton, Wartime Blues, Sallie Ford, Jason Isbell, Dale Watson, and Brandi Carlile to name just a few. He performs thoughtful sad stories with happy endings, on top of guitar and looper acrobatics.

