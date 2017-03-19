Topic: Bozeman School District Election Ballot March 29, 2017 | 11:30am

Business & Community Issues
Wednesday, March 29, 2017 | 11:30am – 1:00pm | Holiday Inn Express & Suites – Bozeman, 2305 Catron St., Bozeman
Topic: Bozeman School District Election Ballot
Presenters: Steve Johnson- Deputy Superintendent Operations
Rob Watson – Superintendent
Topics to be discussed:
- Components of a 21st Century Comprehensive High School
- Building Plans for Bozeman’s Second High School
- Renovation to Existing Bozeman High School
- Other Issues on the May 2, 2017 School Election Ballot
