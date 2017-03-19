Top

The BoZone

If it's happening, it's on BoZone.com

Topic: Bozeman School District Election Ballot March 29, 2017 | 11:30am

Business & Community Issues

Wednesday, March 29, 2017 | 11:30am – 1:00pm | Holiday Inn Express & Suites – Bozeman, 2305 Catron St., Bozeman

Topic: Bozeman School District Election Ballot

Presenters: Steve Johnson- Deputy Superintendent Operations

Rob Watson – Superintendent

Topics to be discussed:

  • Components of a 21st Century Comprehensive High School
  • Building Plans for Bozeman’s Second High School
  • Renovation to Existing Bozeman High School
  • Other Issues on the May 2, 2017 School Election Ballot

Members: $18  | Non-Members: $105 | Register

Registration is non-refundable 7 days prior to event.

Passes may be included with membership. Contact Karri Clark by email or phone at 922.0446.

recycle graphic

BEST OF BOZEMAN RESULTS 2016

Recent posts 2017

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE!

Enter your email address to receive daily emails for events listed on The BoZone.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Contact Us

115 West Kagy Blvd, Ste. B
Bozeman, MT 59715

(o) 406.586.6730
(f) 406.582.7676

info@bozone.com