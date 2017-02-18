TONS of slopeside events at Bridger Bowl: Terrain Park Jam, Bridger Gully Freeride

The Bridger Gully Freeride is set for Saturday, February 18th beginning at 10:30am. This is a judged freeriding event off Bridger Bowl’s Ridge. Participants have one run judged on a scale of 1 (lowest) to 10 (highest) on the following criteria: degree of difficulty/line, control, fluidity, form/technique, aggressiveness/attack, and completion of run in three minutes or less. Inverted aerial maneuvers are prohibited and will result in disqualification.

This event is for skiers and snowboarders 16+ and costs $40 for all competitors. Pre-registration is required by noon on Friday, February 17th with no race day registrations accepted. If under the age of 18, signature of a parent or legal guardian is required. All competitors must arrive by 8am for a mandatory meeting in the Jim Bridger Lodge. Valid season pass or lift ticket required for competitors. Half day lift rate for competitors will be available for pick-up at competitor’s meeting.

The award ceremony will take place at 4pm in Jim Bridger Lodge. Cash Prizes and medals to top three male and female finishers. Fantastic door prizes and entry into the grand prize drawing. Bridger Creek Boys will provide live music alongside beer promo by Boston Brewing.

The Terra

in Park Jam, a ski and snowboard slopestyle competition, will follow on Saturday, February 25th with race times from 11am–2pm. This is a competition with a variety of rails, rollers, boxes, banks and barrels. Two judged runs and a jam on a feature chosen by each age group.

This event is limited to 60 competitors and is designed for skiers and snowboarders of all ages. The Jam is $15 for all registrants. Race day registration will take place in Jim Bridger Lodge from 8:30–10am. If under the age of 18, signature of a parent or legal guardian is required. Valid season pass or lift ticket required for competitors.

The award ceremony will take place at 4pm in Jim Bridger Lodge. Medals to top three male and female finishers in each age group by discipline, medal for Best Jam in three youngest age groups by discipline, and medal for Best Trick and Overall Consistency 19 and up by discipline. Fantastic door prizes and entry into the grand prize drawing. Quenby and the West of Wayland will provide live music alongside beer promo by Kettlehouse Brewing.

The 36th Annual Pinhead Classic will unfold Saturday, March 4th at Bridger Bowl. The Pinhead is the longest running telemark ski festival in the country (but now all that ride the wood are welcome). Each year, event organizers pick a theme and skiers converge from all over the country at Bridger Bowl, dressed in theme-related costumes to ski the non-traditional dual slalom “race course.” In the evening, the Pinhead reception is held at the Eagles Ballroom where all-comers will eat dinner, drink brews, be awarded, and participate in a live auction and raffle and live music.

This is not your traditional ski event. Prizes go to people with the best costumes, biggest air, and some other funny ones that EVEN YOU could win! There are no timers on this slalom. All of this ridiculous fun is really as serious as it gets. Every dollar of profit goes to the Avalanche Center, Gallatin River Task Force, Gallatin Search and Rescue, and KGLT.

This year’s theme is “1981,” and live music by Skavocado and One Leaf Clover will keep the party going at the Eagles Lodge Ballroom after party. Learn more and get your tickets at www.pinheadclassic.com/.

Finally, the Point and Chute film festival returns to Bridger on Saturday, March 18th. This film competition is pre-juried with a public screening of the top seven films. Go out, shoot some footage throughout the season, edit the story and enter it! The submission deadline for all entrants is 4pm on Saturday, March 11th.

Entry into this competition is $20 per filmmaker and open to anyone with a camera. Films have a maximum length of 5 minutes, and are judged on the following criteria: storyline, creativity, soundtrack, editing and overall impression. Please see full list of requirements before entering.

The public screening will take place in Jim Bridger Lodge on March 18th at 4:30pm. Winners will receive cash prizes, fantastic door prizes, and entry into the grand prize drawing. Beer Promo by Neptune Brewing and The Front Brewing will be offered during this screening event.

Mountain Dew, Courtyard Marriott Oahu NorthShore Resort, and Bridger Bowl have teamed up on this season’s Grand Prize Drawing—a trip to Hawaii!

Participate in Bridger Bowl’s Community Event Series (CES) and automatically be entered for a chance to win a four day, four night vacation with airfare and excursions for two adults. With each CES event entry during the 2016/17 season, a participant increases their chance to win. The drawing will be held March 19th (must be present to win).

For further details or to register for these and other events, visit www.bridgerbowl.com/. •

