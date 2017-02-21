Third time’s a charm with Second Chance Prom Saturday, March 18th, 2017 at the Eagles Lodge Ballroom

Save the date for Bozeman Rotaract’s 3rd Annual Second Chance Prom, set for Saturday, March 18th at the Eagles Lodge Ballroom beginning at 8pm. This event is exactly what it sounds like—a second chance to relive, or experience for the first time, the glory of High School Prom. The Ballroom will be transformed into a majestic venue for all royal subjects to enjoy! Hint, hint—it’s a princes and princesses fairytale theme. The event will also feature giveaways, 50/50 raffle, DJ, dancing, photo booth, drink specials, flip cup, and of course the crowning of king and queen / prince and princess!

Tickets to this 21+ event are $20 and on sale now in store and online at CactusRecords.net/.

Table Sponsorships are also available. Contact Bozeman Rotaract on Facebook (@bozemanrotaractclub) for further details. This year’s event will benefit the Bozeman Area Community Foundation, supporting their mission of connecting people who care to causes that matter right here in the Valley! Bozeman Rotaract is a young professionals’ service group in the Bozeman community, sponsored by the Bozeman Sunrise Rotary Club. As an affiliate of Rotary International and high school Interact Club, members are ages 18–35 and represent a wide variety of careers and industries. Bozeman Rotaract holds monthly program meetings related to professional development, as well as fun socials, getting out into this beautiful state of Montana. Learn more at www.bozemanrotaract.org/. •

