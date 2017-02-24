Third Annual Tap into Montana Craft Beer Week / Brew Fest moves to Downtown Livingston

Now in it’s third year, the Tap into Montana craft beer week and brew fest continues to set the bar for Montana brew fests. Craft beer week will take place April 2-8th throughout Livingston with the brew fest being held April 8th from 2-7pm. Last year’s event featured 25 Montana breweries, 70 beers to sample and over 700 attendees.

This year, the brew fest moves to downtown Livingston in the Depot parking lot. “We have been extremely happy with the growth of Tap into Montana over the last two years and expect this year’s event to grow even more, “ said Rachel Anderson, one of the event’s organizers. “It has forced us to find a larger venue that can accommodate more breweries and more people, which is why we have moved the event downtown this year.”

The brew fest expects 30 Montana breweries, including local favorites, Katabatic Brewing and Neptune’s Brewery in addition to several new Montana breweries from the far reaches of the state, like Beaver Creek Brewery from Wibaux, Triple Dog Brewing Co. from Havre, Flathead Lake Brewing from Big Fork, and Black Eagle Brewery from Black Eagle. “News has spread around the brewery world about Tap into Montana, “ Anderson said, “and we continue to get new breweries attending each year. We are thrilled to have breweries from truly all over the state join us to give people a chance to try beers from places the y might not get to travel to very often.”

Local food will be available for purchase from favorites like Rancho Picante Montana Bison Hut and Zac’s Montana BBQ. And local retailers around Livingston will be having sidewalk sales that Saturday.

This year, the brew fest is stepping up its music game with support from a Cultural Tourism Grant from Yellowstone Country Montana. The newly formed Montana super group, Swamp Dawg will perform from 2-3:30pm with some swampy southern soul and New Orleans style funk. Headlining this year’s brew fest will be Wyoming’s premier mountain rock-bluegrass band, One Ton Pig. These guys have appeared at numerous large festivals and have shared the bill with such artists as the Travelin’ McCourys, Wood Brothers, Chris Robinson, Railroad Earth, Tony Furtado, Old Crow Medicine Show, Elephant Revival, Band of Heathens, Los Lobos, John Prine, Leftover Salmon, and Young Dubliners. One Ton Pig will play from 4-7pm.

VIP Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door (limited to 100 tickets) and regular tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. A VIP ticket gives you access to special release beers from the breweries and a commemorative tasting glass. Tickets are available at tapintomt.com/tickets. For those coming from out of town, discounted room rates are available at the Yellowstone Pioneer Lodge for $59 a night (includes shuttle to and from hotel) and at the Murray Hotel for 35% off normal rates. Be sure to mention Tap into Montana.

Beer related events will take place throughout the week around Livingston including beer and cheese pairings at Uncorked, a stein holding competition at Katabatic, Art on Tap at Wheatgrass Saloon, a beer pairing dinner at Pinky’s Café, the Beer Mile brewery run, and screenings of the beer related movies all week at The Buckhorn to name just a few. For a full lineup of events visit tapintomt.com/events.

In addition, Creek to Peak will be hosting the 1st Annual Creek to Peak Adult Mountain Soap Box Derby in conjunction with the brew fest. The derby will be held on April 8th from 9am-3pm. Entrance into the derby will also land you a ticket to the brew fest and some of the proceeds will be donated to the Gallatin Valley Land Trust. Entrance is $250 per team. Find Creek To Peak Derby on Facebook for more information.

Tap into Montana is the major fundraiser for Vision Livingston, a non-profit organization providing resources and support to promote the long-term vitality of Livingston’s business community. “Our goal with this event is not only to put on a great brew fest, but to draw people to the great city of Livingston during our shoulder season. Like many communities in Montana, Livingston thrives on tourism during peak seasons. We wanted to provide a way to help boost community businesses during a time when tourism and business is usually slower. “ said Anderson.

Tap into Montana is funded in part by a Cultural Tourism Grant from Yellowstone Country Montana and it’s major sponsors: the Livingston Business Improvement District, Opportunity Bank, Cardinal Distributing, Gallatin Event Rentals, and Ten Fingers Woodworks.

Visit www.tapintomt.com for event details, brew fest information, sponsorship details, and to purchase tickets to the brew fest.

About Tap into Montana

Tap Into Montana is the ultimate celebration of Montana craft beer. It encompasses a week of craft beer related events hosted by local businesses throughout Livingston, Montana and ends with a Montana-focused Brew Fest . Last year’s brew fest featured 25 Montana Breweries and 70 beers.

