Top

The BoZone

If it's happening, it's on BoZone.com

The Livingston Film Series presents CATFISH on February 12 at 7pm

The Livingston Film Series presents a free screening of CATFISH at 7pm on Sunday, February 12 at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts.

Love and identity become twisted across the lines of the internet in this documentary from filmmakers Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman. Nev Schulman is a photographer who one day received a surprising e-mail message — Abby, an eight-year-old girl in Michigan, had seen his picture in a newspaper and wanted permission to paint a portrait from it. Nev gave his OK, and when he was given a copy of the painting, he was struck by how good it was, assuming that the girl was either a genius or a fraud. Nev tried to contact Abby’s family, and somehow ended up in contact with Megan, Abby’s sexy 19-year-old sister. As Nev fell into an increasingly complicated on-line relationship with Megan, he decided it was time to meet her in person, but when he traveled to Michigan and tracked her down, Nev learned that Abby and Megan’s family were not at all what he expected them to be. Ariel Schulman, Nev’s brother, began filming his brother’s adventures from his first contact with Abby, and in Catfish he and Henry Joost tell this strange story from beginning to end.

The Livingston Film Series presents a wide variety of independent features, documentaries, local films, and special screenings on the second Sunday of every month in the Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts. A reception precedes each screening at 6:30 pm; films start at 7:00. Admission is always free, although donations are gladly accepted. For more information, please visit theshanecenter.org.

BEST OF BOZEMAN RESULTS 2016

Recent posts 2017

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE!

Enter your email address to receive daily emails for events listed on The BoZone.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Contact Us

115 West Kagy Blvd, Ste. B
Bozeman, MT 59715

(o) 406.586.6730
(f) 406.582.7676

info@bozone.com