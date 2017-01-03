The Ellen Kicks off 2017 with Great Entertainment!



Time to Live and Let Die on Saturday, January 14th with The McCartney Years. Endorsed by Paul himself, this group is so much more than a tribute band, in fact, The McCartney Years has been called “the world’s number one Paul McCartney tribute experience.” Enjoy the hits of The Beatles, Wings, and more! Tickets to this event are $24, or $29 for premium seating, and the familiar harmonies begin at 7:30 PM.

Saturday, January 21st, music fills the stage with the yodeling Wylie and The Wild West! A native Montanan, Wylie Gustafson is considered, “the coolest cowpoke around,” best known as the voice of the Yahoo! yodel. Over the past 25 years, Wylie and his band have toured the country performing everywhere from small-town venues to large music festivals; they have appeared on A Prairie Home Companion, The Conan O’Brien Show, and have played The Grand Ole Opry more than fifty times! The concert begins at 7:30 PM and all seats are just $12.



The captivating National Geographic documentary Before the Flood graces The Ellen silver screen on Wednesday, January 25 at 7:30 PM. From Academy Award-winning filmmaker Fisher Stevens and Academy Award-winning actor, environmental activist and U.N. Messenger of Peace Leonardo DiCaprio, Before the Flood presents a riveting account of the dramatic changes occurring around the world due to climate change. All seats $5.



January concludes with a TATE Academy Student production, East of the Sun, West of the Moon. Featuring talented young actors from the community, grades 6 through 12, this play is the Norwegian interpretation of Beauty and the Beast. The story is a lesson in bullying, friendship, bravery, family, trust and hope. There will be three performances of East of the Sun, West of the Moon: Friday, January 27 and Saturday, January 28 at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, January 29 at 3 PM. Tickets are $7.



On Wednesday, February 1st, Montana Repertory Theatre visits once again, performing Neil Simon’s romantic comedy Barefoot in the Park. Corie and Paul Bratter are newlyweds, but as the honeymoon ends and reality sets in, the bliss of marriage turns to comical discord. Barefoot in the Park is a warm and hysterical comedy, beloved by critics and audiences alike. Reserved seats are $19 and the hilarity ensues at 7:30 PM.

Wine, beer and other refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, will be sold in the lobby beginning one hour prior to all show times. Tickets for all events are available online at theellentheatre.com. For questions or to purchase tickets over the phone, please call The Ellen box office at 406-585-5885.



