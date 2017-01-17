You’ve probably driven by the Kountry Korner Café in Four Corners a million times—and might’ve even stopped in a time or two. Did you know the legendary KKC also features live music throughout the month to go with your delicious meal? Here’s a look at upcoming event dates in January!

The Cafe will host its annual “Under the Sea” seafood buffet on Thursday, January 19th beginning at 5pm.

This special evening will feature tasty fresh catches and a sea of festivities! Live music will be provided by Kate & the AlleyKats. Come enjoy their eclectic mix of sassy swing, groovin’ rhythm & blues, and rockin’ Americana. Many in the community have experienced lead singer Kate Bryan’s energy and crowd pleasing vocals over the years in two popular bands—The Voodoo Hotdogs with Sweet Relish and The DupliKates. Joined by Cliff DeManty on keyboards and Ron Schimpf on bass, this trio will grab your attention and keep you guessing as they meander a full set of entertaining tunes, peppered with influences including Bonnie Raitt, The Pussycat Dolls, Susan Tedeschi, KD Lang, and Linda Rondstadt. Playing guitar, percussion, djembe, and swing clarinet tunes, Kate’s contagious love of music combined with Cliff’s hot keys, Ron’s solid running bass lines, and Thomas’ rhythmic accents will have you boppin’ to the beat!

The Memphis Strange will stop in for a show on Sunday, January 22nd at 5:30pm. They are a rock & roll, cosmic country, boogie, rhythm, and cut-loose blues band out of Austin, Texas. Taking inspiration from equal parts Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard, The Rolling Stones, The Allman Brothers Band, The Grateful Dead, The Band, and Neil Young, the group is at home onstage in front of rednecks, hippies, bikers, doctors, lawyers, politicians, secessionists, unionists, anarchists, and even babies—often enough all at the same time. Their debut album, Birth of The Strange, was so loved that the fellas have made a new one called Leche Para Dos, which will be released soon. Rich Mayo performs every Tuesday this month at 6pm. Upcoming dates include January 17th, 24th, and 31st. A multi-instrumentalist, Mayo plays the guitar, harp, and vocals. He plays an Americana mix you’re sure to enjoy, and his wife, Tanna, adds a flute and lovely female voice.

Claudia Williams of Montana Rose plays solo sets on Fridays at 5:30pm throughout the month. Upcoming dates include January 20th and 27th. Williams isn’t just a singer—she’s a sorceress, creating phrasing and emphasis for each song she writes. Her solo set will include Americana and folk music. Local pianist Bob Britten brings his talents to the Kountry Korner on Saturdays, January 21st and 28th at 5:30pm each evening. Britten studied piano and guitar as a youth growing up in New Jersey, but it was the guitar that brought him to Montana. He studied classical guitar and attended Christopher Parkening’s master classes at Montana State University in 1981 and 1982. He played guitar and piano in various bands in Billings including the Gentlemen of Jazz and solo piano nightly at the Cellar 301 for several years. For more information about upcoming events, call (406) 586-2281 or visit www.kountrykornermontana.com/. •

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr

