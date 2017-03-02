The Brothers Comatose with Rainbow Girls on Friday, March 3rd

Brothers Comatose, Pert Near Sandstone & more at Filler

ChickenJam West will present The Brothers Comatose with help from Rainbow Girls on Friday, March 3rd at The Filling Station at 9pm. Tickets to this 21+ show are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Doors at 8pm.

Expansive, uplifting, and just downright beautiful are just a few descriptors of The Brothers Comatose’s latest album, City Painted Gold. Infused with a sense of relaxed, experienced confidence, The Brothers Comatose offer a Southwestern-tinged, rowdy stringband sound that might just make this your new favorite record before you turn it over to side B. Walking lockstep with their undeniable top-flight musicianship is an easy humility. “It’s just one, big, extended Morrison music party,” they say. Brothers Ben and Alex Morrison (guitar, banjo, and lead vocalists) front this rocking string band that has become a West Coast headliner and national touring act in a mere handful of years. With bassmaster Gio Benedetti and stellar accompanists Philip Brezina on fiddle and Ryan Avellone on mandolin, their high energy, audience engaging shows have caught fire with fans from San Diego to Seattle, to Salt Lake to Silk Hope, NC and beyond.

Pert Near Sandstone is set for Saturday, March 4th at The Filling Station at 9pm. Tickets to this 21+ show are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Doors at 8pm.

It was roughly a decade ago that Pert Near Sandstone first gathered around a microphone in a Minneapolis basement to record their debut album, Up and Down the River. So much has happened since then: highs and lows, personal struggles and artistic triumphs, new faces and new sounds. The winding road they’ve traveled over the years makes it all the more meaningful for the band to come full circle on their dazzling new release, Discovery Of Honey, which finds them once again recording in a basement and reuniting with founding member Ryan Young, who’s spent the past seven years touring the world playing fiddle with bluegrass stars Trampled By Turtles.

The chemistry between the members has been abundantly clear from the very first days of Pert Near Sandstone, when the band burst onto the American roots music scene in a flurry of fiddling, picking, and stomping. They followed their debut record with a string of four critically acclaimed albums that had No Depression hailing them as “stellar” and The Minneapolis StarTribune praising their songs as “masterfully and jubilantly plucked.” NPR’s Mountain Stage celebrated the band’s “Midwestern stamp on Appalachian [sounds],” while The Current described their live performances as “a frenzied string shredding spree that takes audiences under its spell.”

Jon Wayne & The Pain will perform with help from Skavocado on Thursday, March 9th at The Filling Station at 9pm. Tickets to this 21+ show are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Doors at 8pm.

Electronic reggae-dub jam band innovators Jon Wayne & The Pain have been mesmerizing fans for nearly a decade with their signature JWP cosmic-blend of electronic beats, fused with upbeat roots-reggae music and a psychedelic funk.

The Twin Cities-based ensemble burst onto the scene in 2007, following their debut self-titled album. Since then, they have been building a dedicated Midwest loyal-fan following through extensive touring, influential songwriting, and multi-dimensional jamming. Over the past few years, the band has gained steadfast momentum with invitations to perform on some of the nations most renowned music and art festivals including Electric Forest, Summer Camp, Cali Roots, and Wakarusa to name a few. Their transcendent live performances, loyal fan-following, cosmic reggae jam sound, and fluid chemistry are what ensures the innovative band of JWP, a mainstay position in the ever-evolving music scene.

The Sextones and Cole & The Thornes are set for Friday, March 10th at The Filling Station at 10pm. Tickets to this 21+ show are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Doors at 9pm.

The Sextones are a family of music renegades known for viciously executed soul compositions and white-knuckle driving funk. Fronted by the charismatic and soulful vocalist Mark Sexton, The Sextones’ sound is a tip of the hat to the days of Tower of Power and Stevie Wonder, while actively forging the path for a new generation of soul and funk.

