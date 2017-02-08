Tales from the Backcountry: Celebrating Our Public Lands on march 1st, 2017

Fermentana presents:

2nd Annual Tales from the Backcountry: Celebrating Our Public Lands

A live storytelling pint night sharing tales of hunting and angling on our public lands

Wednesday, March 1st, 2017

Doors at 6PM. Event at 7PM.

at the Emerson Center for Arts and Culture

$10 advance / $12 door

Come for the beer, stay for the stories!

Storytelling is an act ingrained in our human make-up. This compulsive desire to tell stories transcends through to our hunting and angling experiences. Whether it’s chasing a trophy bull elk, harvesting your first upland bird, encountering a bear on the hunt, or landing the trout of a lifetime, these memories live on in our stories as we share them with family and friends.

For many of us in Montana and across the West, public lands serve as center stage for these outdoors experiences. Given the increasing threats public lands face, it is important, more now than ever, we share these stories, our public lands stories.

Join the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers and special guest speakers and outdoors professionals, Jason Matzinger, Ryan Callaghan, Land Tawney, Rachel VandeVoort, Sarah Keller, and Elliott Woods, for a live storytelling pint night March 1st, 2017 in the Ballroom of the Emerson Center for Arts & Culture in Bozeman, Montana. The speakers will share stories of their backcountry hunting and fishing adventures on public lands.

Beer from MAP Brewing Co. will be on tap for the event. And similar to last year, attendees will have the opportunity to win some new gear in a giveaway of BHA swag, as well as some awesome items donated by sponsor outdoors companies like Extreme Performance Archery, Schnee’s Montana, Kimber, and more.

This is an event that is sure to excite and inspire you to go out and create your own public lands adventure stories in the hunting and fishing seasons to come!

Questions or comments? Contact Event Organizer, Jesse Bussard, fermentana@gmail.com.

