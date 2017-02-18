Take advantage of this true Montana winter with Big Sky events 2017

Subaru WinterFest comes to Big Sky Resort, Saturday and Sunday, February 18th and 19th. Subaru believes in embracing winter adventure because their passion for the outdoors doesn’t hibernate. That’s why Subaru WinterFest was created, a one-of-a-kind mountain destination and lifestyle tour where skiers and snowboarders can come together and share their passion for all things winter.

Resort guests can enjoy live music, s’mores, craft coffee, daily giveaways, free gear demos and more! Plus, plan to meet adventurous Subaru owners and learn how you can support Avalanche Rescue Dogs. Call it après, call it hanging out…they’re calling all winter warriors to experience Subaru WinterFest at Big Sky Resort before winter calls it quits!

The Mad Wolf Relay will take place Saturday, February 25th from 9am–4pm. Help raise money for the Big Sky Ski Education Foundation by participating in Mad Wolf Relay. The relay consists of multiple disciplines from alpine skiing to fat bike bicycling. The race is sure to thrill all competitors.

Just announced! The third annual Shedhorn Ski Mountaineering (Shedhorn Ski Mo) returns to Big Sky Resort on Saturday, March 18th. This is a technical ski mountaineering race and is designed to test multiple skill sets in mountaineering, skiing, and endurance. Discounted lodging rates are available during this event. Call Big Sky Central Reservations (800) 548-4486 and mention Shedhorn Ski Mo.

Established in 1973, Big Sky Resort is the “Biggest Skiing in America” with 5,800 acres offering an average of two acres per skier and 4,350 vertical drop. Visit www.bigskyresort.com/ for more information about these and other upcoming events. •

