Support our Veterans with Saturday March 4th, 2017walk for awareness

Phi Upsilon Omicron of Montana State University presents a walk for veterans on Saturday, March 4th. “Serving Our Veterans One Step At A Time” will take place from 1–4pm, meeting at MSU’s Shroyer Gym……

Phi Upsilon Omicron is an honor society rooted in Family and Consumer Sciences at MSU. The local chapter is hosting this walk to raise awareness for current veterans issues and funds for the American Legion……

Event organizers are asking for donations of $5 on the day of the walk. If you make any donation, you will receive a raffle ticket for one of the many raffle prizes that have been donated by some of the wonderful businesses around Bozeman. These include The Bozeman Hot Springs, The Ridge Athletic Club, Bridger Brewing, The Roost, and many, many more! Wear your most patriotic clothes for a chance to win a Bobcat prize pack! Write a thank-you card for a veteran, and bring your kids for patriotic face painting!…..

Interested to hear more? Learn about current veterans issues and how to get involved by visiting some of the organizations that will be participating in the event, including The American Legion, Haven, Veterans Services at MSU, and others!…..

Founded in 1909 at the University of Minnesota, Phi Upsilon Omicron is an honor society in the integrated field of family and consumer sciences whose mission is to offer an environment empowering lifelong learning, leadership building, and ethical and scholastic excellence. Learn more at www.phiu.org/.. •

