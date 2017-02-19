Support HRDC local seniors with BINGO & Burgers fundraiser On Thursday, February 23rd, 2017

On Thursday, February 23rd, HRDC’s Senior Programs will host a BINGO & Burgers fundraiser at the Baxter Hotel. This event will become an annual opportunity to raise critical funds needed to support the increasing number of vulnerable citizens in our community. Tickets are available at https://give.classy.org/bingo for $40. Admission includes gourmet burgers from Un-Knotted, four BINGO cards, six games of BINGO, prizes, and lots of FUN!

Last year, HRDC assisted over 1,800 seniors (age 62 and up). HRDC’s Senior Programs provide wrap around services to low income and at risk seniors to enhance their quality of life and provide for their basic needs. With this support, seniors are able to stay in their own homes as long as safely possible. One of the biggest challenges our seniors face is poverty. According to the U.S. Census in 2012, 10% (1,250) of seniors ages 65 and older are living below poverty level (income of less $931/month) in Gallatin and Park counties. It is proven that early intervention frequently prevents complications that would otherwise lead to either hospitalization or loss of independence through nursing home placement.

Some of these crucial services include: monthly visits from RNs; weekly assistance with essential shopping, laundry, light meal preparation and light housekeeping; and one-on-one assistance to navigate community and HRDC resources/ applications, affordable housing, energy assistance, financial counseling, transportation service, volunteer opportunities, and food security. HRDC is a nonprofit Community Action Agency dedicated to Building a Better Community. To learn more about HRDC’s efforts to address the needs of seniors in our community, please visit www.hrdc.org/. •

