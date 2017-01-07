SPRING Schools in the Emerson Gallery Art Exhibit Tour Program

The “Schools in the Gallery” program is a comprehensive interdisciplinary arts education curriculum designed to enrich arts education for students in Gallatin Valley schools.

Public, private, and home school groups of all ages are welcome!

Students enjoy an exhibit tour led by professional docents through the Jessie Wilber and Lobby Galleries. Docents use inquiry-based methods to teach critical thinking and visual literacy skills.

Teachers may elect to add a hands-on art enrichment activity where students create original artwork that echoes the exhibit’s techniques, materials, and themes.

GALLERY TOUR AND DISCUSSION

(30 min – 1 hour/ FREE)

Children experience a firsthand tour of work in the Emerson’s Jessie Wilber Gallery. Docent leads an interactive discussion about aesthetics and content of several works of art.

Focus on building visual literacy, observation, and communication skills.

OPTIONAL HANDS-ON ART ACTIVITY

(1 hour/$1.00 per student)

Make your own sketch book – media exploration

Docent-directed activity, with help from group’s teachers and Emerson volunteers.

Tours and Hands-On Activity Available:

February 13 – April 28, 2017

Monday – Friday, 9:30am – 3pm

