Spring Awakening, at MSU’s Black Box Theater, April 7th – 23rd, 2017

The MSU School of Film and Photography presents the 2007 Tony Award-winning rock musical, Spring Awakening, with music by Duncan Sheik and book and lyrics by Steven Sater, at MSU’s Black Box Theater, April 7th – 23rd. Based on Frank Wedekind’s once-banned and still provocative German play Spring Awakening (1891), the musical is set in late-19th-century Germany, and tells the timeless story of teenagers facing the challenges of adolescent love, rebellion and sexuality. The original Broadway production won eight Tony Awards, four Drama Desk Awards and a Grammy Award for the original cast album. MSU’s production, directed by Cara Wilder, features a multi-talented cast of student and community singer-actors, a live band under the musical direction of Stefan Stern, choreography by Shari Watson, and special effects created by MSU Film, Engineering and Music Tech students. Called, “A vital leap forward for the American musical,” (Time Out), Spring Awakening broke new ground for the genre and has become the must-see musical of a new generation. The New York Times proclaimed, “…with a ravishing rock score…this brave, new musical, haunting and electrifying by turns, restores the mystery, the thrill to that shattering transformation that stirs in all of our souls, some time around the age of thirteen…the voyage back is a deeply rewarding one.”

Performances of Spring Awakening will be Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30pm and Sunday matinees at 3pm, April 7-23, at the Black Box Theater, corner of 11th and Grant streets with free parking available at adjacent lots. Tickets are $15/general admission and $12/students, available at Cactus Records and Gifts in-store and online (www.cactusrecords.net), First Interstate Bank in the Strand Union Building and the Visual Communications Building (11th and Grant St.) on campus, or at the door on performance nights as available. There are no online ticket sales and seating is not reserved. This production contains nudity and is recommend for ages 15+. For more information, please call (406)994-3904.

