Soak up the season with Norris live music-January 1st, 2017 is Russ Chapman

Soak up the season with Norris live music Winter has finally decided to pay us a visit, giving you a choice of several holiday activities—remember that Norris Hot Springs offers soothing, rejuvenating natural hot springs in the only wooden pool in the area. If the craziness of the season gets to you, they can guarantee there is neither hustle nor bustle at Norris Hot Springs. Pick up a friend, neighbor, or even your granny and share the stress-reducing power of the Water of the Gods. You can even do your shopping there—soak passes are a great way to give the gift of relaxation to everyone on your list. One size fits all, and they make ideal stocking stuffers! Norris offers warm and delicious weekly food specials for your enjoyment, libations for everyone in the family, and of course, the best in live acoustic music at 7pm most weekends throughout the year.

There are some holiday closures coming up—please check out the schedule below and come bring those houseguests out for a holiday soak at Norris, or to catch some of the musicians featured. First up on Friday, December 16th is Chad Ball. Chad returns to the poolside stage, doing a mixture of acoustic folk/blues with catchy storytelling melodies. From Butte, he has a strong influence from ‘70s folk/rock.

You’ll have one shot at live music the next weekend on Friday, December 23rd with Aaron Williams. From rock/reggae band In Walks Bud, Aaron will be playing a variety of tunes including rock, folk, reggae, and instrumentals. Norris will be closed December 24th and 25th so the staff can enjoy the holiday with their families, but will reopen on Monday, December 26th for your soaking pleasure. Rounding out the year on Friday, December 30th is Jeff Peterson. Jeff is an Americana songwriter out of Bozeman. He will be playing original songs set in Montana and the Southwest, and a handful of country cover songs. Originally from Dillon, Jeff has played extensively over the years as a member of PunchTruck, MOS Funnel, and The Regrettables.

Norris will be closed on New Year’s Eve, but will open on Sunday, January 1st and will welcome Russ Chapman. If you like Taj Mahal, Randy Newman, Ry Cooder, John Hiatt, Lyle Lovett, or Leon Redbone, then odds are, you’ll like Russ Chapman. Even if you don’t like those guys, there’s still hope. An original songwriter, Russ stomps and sings an inspired blend of hill country blues and swing, with a taste for lyrical wordplay—there’s no deep, soul crushing ballads here. Just good, clean(ish) fun. Sounds like a great way to welcome a brand new year at Norris Hot Springs! The website is chock full of information about menu items, live music, and even a description on the energy saving engineering in the buildings at Norris.

To top it off, during the school year, they’re offering free soaks for kids both Thursdays and Mondays (some restrictions apply). Go to www.norrishotsprings.com/ for operating hours, or to speak with someone about a lost and found item. The owner and staff at Norris Hot Springs appreciate all the support over the years—this being their busiest ever. They know you have a choice in soaking spots and strive to keep you coming back to Norris. Samson, the official mascot at Norris, wishes you his best for a happy holiday season! •

