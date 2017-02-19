Snowshoe Shuffle guarantees frosty fun for the entire family on March 4, 2017

On Saturday, March 4th, Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter and Big Sky Resort will team up to again host the Snowshoe Shuffle. This family-friendly event features a torch-lit course, chili dinner, and an exciting raffle to benefit the animal shelter.

“We’re pleased to announce the 13th annual Snowshoe Shuffle, a great way to get outdoors with your friends, family and canine companions,” said Emily Burkhardt, Volunteer and Education Manager at the shelter. “Our supporters look forward to this annual tradition as a great opportunity to have fun and benefit the dogs and cats at HOV.”

Registration is $25 for adults, while children age 10 and under participate free of charge. The event begins at 5:30pm at the Madison Base Area at the Big Sky Resort.

“After registration, we start our trek with our dogs enjoying an off-leash adventure,” said Burkhardt “and end up at the Headwaters Grille for chili and raffle drawings for prizes ranging from dining, lodging packages, gift cards and more.”

The groomed course is about two miles long, takes about 45 minutes to complete, and is challenging enough to be fun for everyone. Since the course is well groomed, participants can easily complete the course with or without snowshoes. This year’s event sponsors include Big Sky Resort, Bridger Animal Nutrition, the Yellowstone Club, The Shaw Family, Yellowstone Dog Sled Adventures, First Security Bank, Canine Kneads, Sandy Epstein, Rainbow Ranch, and Outlaw Partners.

Heart of the Valley will give away bandanas for participating dogs. Early Bird tickets are available for $20 at both Bridger Animal Nutrition locations and at Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter. For more information, visit www.heartofthevalleyshelter.org.

Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter is an open-door shelter that finds homes for the lost and surrendered animals of the Gallatin and Madison Valleys. •

