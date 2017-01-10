SnoBar returns to Mountain Village

You’ve heard about it. Now you can come see it for yourself! Dope Productions, Moonlight Productions, and Big Sky Resort will present the 2017 return of SnoBar for two weekends only—Saturdays, January 14th and 21st! Come join the party on the hillside from 6–10pm each evening. Featuring a fully enclosed bar made out of snow and ice, SnoBar is complete with a light ceiling, glow sticks, lasers, specialty drinks, and live music. Come party with acts Party Girl, Prez, DJ 5 Star, Chrome, and Downpour. Cost is $10 at the door—cash only. Must be 21+ and show photo ID at the door. Visit www.bigskyresort.com/snobar/ for more information.

Established in 1973, Big Sky Resort is the “Biggest Skiing in America” with 5,800 acres offering an average of two acres per skier and 4,350 vertical drop. Visit www.bigskyresort.com/ for more information and to get your season passes and Sky Cards. •

