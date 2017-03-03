Winter recreation with a twist at Bridger Bowl

The 36th Annual Pinhead Classic will unfold Saturday, March 4th at Bridger Bowl. The Pinhead is the longest running telemark ski festival in the country (but now all that ride the wood are welcome). Each year, event organizers pick a theme and skiers converge from all over the country at Bridger Bowl, dressed in theme-related costumes to ski the non-traditional dual slalom “race course.”

In the evening, the Pinhead reception is held at the Eagles Ballroom where all-comers will eat dinner, drink brews, be awarded, and participate in a live auction and raffle and live music. This is not your traditional ski event. Prizes go to people with the best costumes, biggest air, and some other funny ones that EVEN YOU could win! There are no timers on this slalom. All of this ridiculous fun is really as serious as it gets. Every dollar of profit goes to the Avalanche Center, Gallatin River Task Force, Gallatin Search and Rescue, and KGLT. This year’s theme is “1981,” and live music by Skavocado and One Leaf Clover will keep the party going at the Eagles Lodge Ballroom after party. Learn more and get your tickets at www.pinheadclassic.com/.

The Slushy Slalom is set for Saturday and Sunday, March 11th and 12th beginning at 11am each morning. This is a new banked GS down the natural gully below Slushman’s Ravine. The snowboarding portion takes place on Saturday, with skiing to follow on Sunday. Best of two timed runs wins. Medals to top three male and female finishers in each age group. This event is for skiers and snowboarders of all ages and costs $30 for all competitors. Pre-registration is required by noon on Friday, March 10th with no race day registrations accepted. If under the age of 18, signature of a parent or legal guardian is required. All competitors must arrive by 8am for a mandatory meeting in the Jim Bridger Lodge. Valid season pass or lift ticket required for competitors. Half day lift rate for competitors will be available for pick-up at competitor’s meeting.

Finally, the Point and Chute film festival returns to Bridger on Saturday, March 18th. This film competition is pre-juried with a public screening of the top seven films. Go out, shoot some footage throughout the season, edit the story and enter it! The submission deadline for all entrants is 4pm on Saturday, March 11th. Entry into this competition is $20 per filmmaker and open to anyone with a camera. Films have a maximum length of 5 minutes, and are judged on the following criteria: storyline, creativity, soundtrack, editing and overall impression.

Please see full list of requirements before entering. The public screening will take place in Jim Bridger Lodge on March 18th at 4:30pm. Winners will receive cash prizes, fantastic door prizes, and entry into the grand prize drawing. Beer Promo by Neptune Brewing and The Front Brewing will be offered during this screening event. Mountain Dew, Courtyard Marriott Oahu NorthShore Resort, and Bridger Bowl have teamed up on this season’s Grand Prize Drawing—a trip to Hawaii! Participate in Bridger Bowl’s Community Event Series (CES) and automatically be entered for a chance to win a four day, four night vacation with airfare and excursions for two adults. With each CES event entry during the 2016/17 season, a participant increases their chance to win. The drawing will be held March 19th (must be present to win). For further details or to register for these and other events, visit www.bridgerbowl.com/. •

