Slo Mo Joe & Cool McCool at American Legion on March 17 & 18, 2017

The American Legion in Downtown Bozeman is a great place to relax with friends and a cold one any day of the week. They also host area-favorite bands on the weekends, just in case you’re not feeling like laying low.

Slo Mo Joe will perform on Saturday, March 11th at 9pm. The band is a 3-piece rock n’ roll group featuring some of Montana’s finest musicians, including Music Villa electric guitar specialist Joe Knapp. Who knows what you’ll get with Joe…might be super loud, in-your-face heavy electric rock, OR old-time acoustic roots country, OR some mix of both. Either way, Joe is the man and you’re guaranteed to be entertained.

Check out Cool McCool & the Spies on Friday and Saturday, March 17th and 18th beginning at 9pm both evenings. They are a rhythm and blues band from Livingston comprised of David Sullivan (guitar), Matt McCool (vocals, harp), Bruce Little (drums), John Morford (bass), Matt Ridgeway (keyboards), and Joseph Erickson (sound). The Legion is open every day at 11am with daily drink specials, Mikey’s Not So Famous BBQ upstairs, and traditional pub food. Happy Hour runs every day from 4–6pm, then $2 drafts from 10pm–midnight. Lunch is served from 11am–2pm, Monday through Friday, with dinner from 5–9pm on Friday evenings. The Legion hosts BINGO on Wednesdays from 7–9pm and offers FREE pool on Mondays.

For more information about the American Legion, call (406) 586-8400 or visit their Facebook page. Come down and support your local American Legion! As always, all profits go back into the community. •

