Sizzling Salsa Christmas Party

Oba Acai Cafe

Fri: Dec 23, 2016

7:00 pm

We are pleased to host Sizzling salsa Christmas Party at Oba Café! Inviting all levels. Dress-up as Santa, snowman, or come as you are. The famous Veronica Nelson from Argentina and Gurkan Ulgey from Turkey will be our Instructors. Door entry fee of $5 a head will be donated to the instructors.

