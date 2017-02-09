Singing Valentine for Tuesday, February 14th with the Chord Rustlers

Don’t just Say “I Love You,” let The Chord Rustlers sing it! This Valentine’s season, the local Barbershop Quartet is again offering up its melodic voices and harmonies to the area in the form of Singing Valentines. Each arrangement will include a two-song serenade, long-stemmed rose, and Valentine card. Leave your sweetheart speechless for just $45! To schedule your singing Valentine for Tuesday, February 14th, call (406) 548-1391. What is a chord Rustler?

He’s a fellow who: loves to sing…enjoys guys he wouldn’t know from a bale of hay…likes four-part harmony sung a cappella…is somewhere between 14 and 94…and doesn’t care about social status. Join the Chord Rustlers in singing four-part harmony on Tuesday evenings at 7pm downstairs at the Bozeman Catholic Community Center, located at 210 S. Grand Ave. in Bozeman.

The Bozeman Chord Rustlers are an extraordinary group of men of many different ages who gather together in celebration of the truly American art form of barbershop music. They also sponsor a summer music camp for high school kids, put on an annual spring show, and sell the famous Tater Pigs™ at the Sweet Pea Festival. Learn more at www.chordrustlers.org/. •

